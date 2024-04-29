Rangers to the Corps- Forestry and Wildlife Conservation

YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!! This was one of our favorite podcasts to date. Our guests do a great job at shedding light on their jobs as foresters and wildlife conservation professionals. There is a lot of valuable information in this interview, and it might even answer some of your burning questions about how the US Army Corps of Engineers manage natural resources.