In this episode, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas talks to MSgt. Adam Lambert about his recent deployment to Niger, where Lambert exemplified the multi-capable Airman concept by performing the functions of nearly the entire Mission Support Group when the base he was at cut manning after the host nation of Niger experienced a coup.
Edited by Bob Jennings, 442 FW Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 11:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80173
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110268193.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Artist
|442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|HawgCast Season 2
|Track #
|2
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcasts
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HawgCast EP10 - MSG Lambert - A Support Group of One, by Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT