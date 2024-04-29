HawgCast EP10 - MSG Lambert - A Support Group of One

In this episode, Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas talks to MSgt. Adam Lambert about his recent deployment to Niger, where Lambert exemplified the multi-capable Airman concept by performing the functions of nearly the entire Mission Support Group when the base he was at cut manning after the host nation of Niger experienced a coup.



Edited by Bob Jennings, 442 FW Public Affairs