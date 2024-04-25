AFN Bavaria's Staff Sgt. Shamel Joyner aka MellyRock submission for AFN Europe's DJOTQ for the 1st quarter of 2024. This a scoped hour from the Fabulous Friday show on April 19th, 2024. This hours features music suggestions from the audience, the Ready and Resilient Performance Center pre-recorded interview, Sports Talk, and the First Date Advice segment.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 08:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|80130
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110263400.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:44
|Artist
|SSG Joyner
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20240425-BAV-RadioShow-MorningShowSSGJoyner, by SGT Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
