Bullet'n History Podcast, Episode 1

Episode 1 of the Bullet'n History Podcast, produced by U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command.
Topic: The first railroad bridge across the Mississippi River - Rock Island Arsenal
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 11:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|80096
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110258010.mp3
|Length:
|00:49:13
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|History
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
