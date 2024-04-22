Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bullet'n History Podcast, Episode 1

    Bullet'n History Podcast, Episode 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Audio by Paul Ferguson 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Episode 1 of the Bullet'n History Podcast, produced by U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command.
    Topic: The first railroad bridge across the Mississippi River - Rock Island Arsenal

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 11:02
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 80096
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110258010.mp3
    Length: 00:49:13
    Year 2024
    Genre History
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bullet'n History Podcast, Episode 1, by Paul Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command Rock Island Arsenal
    Bullet'n History Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT