Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Bahrain - Fleet and Family Support Center Interview

    AFN Bahrain - Fleet and Family Support Center Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    04.23.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Radio interview featuring Patrick Underwood and Claudia Tucker from Fleet and Family Support Center, NSA Bahrain. Discussions include the Mind, Body and Mental Fitness classes as well as the Command Financial Specialist training course. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 06:46
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 80085
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110257425.mp3
    Length: 00:05:22
    Year 2024
    Genre Radio
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain - Fleet and Family Support Center Interview, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    Radio
    Fleet and Family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT