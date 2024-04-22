TAG Talks Ep.14 - A Conversation with Modern War Institute's John Spencer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80053" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory Johnson ("TAG 63") had a conversation with Mr. John Spencer, the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies for the Modern War Institute at West Point. This episode delves into Mr. Spencer's book, "Connected Soldiers" and how Soldiers and their connections on the Battlefield continue to change.