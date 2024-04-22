Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Talks Ep.14 - A Conversation with Modern War Institute's John Spencer

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory Johnson ("TAG 63") had a conversation with Mr. John Spencer, the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies for the Modern War Institute at West Point. This episode delves into Mr. Spencer's book, "Connected Soldiers" and how Soldiers and their connections on the Battlefield continue to change.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 15:53
    Length: 00:30:05
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    This work, TAG Talks Ep.14 - A Conversation with Modern War Institute's John Spencer, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Point
    Adjutant General Corps
    HRC
    TAGD

