    HSM 79 conducts interoperability with French marine national

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.22.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    AFN Rota

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 08:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80044
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110251260.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist Mass Communication Specialist Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano
    Location: ROTA, ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM 79 conducts interoperability with French marine national, by PO2 Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

