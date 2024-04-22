NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 22, 2024) The Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Community Calendar informs the local community about upcoming events in their area. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria I. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 23:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80035
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110250877.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Community Calendar 240422-240426, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT