240416-N-DO281-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming triathlon hosted by MWR. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 09:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79984
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110244505.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Triathlon, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT