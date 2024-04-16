Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - MWR Library United Through Reading

    BAHRAIN

    04.17.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting the MWR Library United Through Reading event in Manama, Bahrain to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 07:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Spot
    Location: BH
    This work, AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - MWR Library United Through Reading, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Bahrain
    MWR
    Spot

