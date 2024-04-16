AFN Aviano Radio News: Joint Collaboration Center

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the newly unveiled Joint Collaboration Center at Aviano Air Base. The facility will serve as the designated meeting facility for NATO allies to coordinate strategic planning and mission objectives. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|04.17.2024
|04.17.2024 05:11
|Newscasts
|79957
|2404/DOD_110241457.mp3
|00:02:28
|2024
|Radio News
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|3
|0
|0
