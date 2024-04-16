Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse, April 16, 2024

    JAPAN

    04.16.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: L. Cmdr. Christine Igisomar, a search and rescue mission coordinator at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, describes recent case activity in the Federated States of Micronesia. The U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Navy, conducted a trilateral maritime exercise at sea, reiterating their commitment to strengthening regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

    TAGS

    Sea
    Pacific Ocean
    INDOPACOM
    Satawal

