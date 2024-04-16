On this Pacific Pulse: L. Cmdr. Christine Igisomar, a search and rescue mission coordinator at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, describes recent case activity in the Federated States of Micronesia. The U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Navy, conducted a trilateral maritime exercise at sea, reiterating their commitment to strengthening regional security in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 20:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79948
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110238328.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse, April 16, 2024, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
