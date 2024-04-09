AFN Naples radio news highlighting trilateral relationship between the U.S, Philippians, and Japan and the arrival of USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in the Bay of Naples.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 08:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79907
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110231923.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
