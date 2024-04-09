Radio Segment - Month of the Military Child

Military children from the School Age Center on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, talk about their experience as a military child, on April 2, 2024. The Month of the Military Child is observed each April to honor military children for their service and sacrifices. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)