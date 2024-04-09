Military children from the School Age Center on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, talk about their experience as a military child, on April 2, 2024. The Month of the Military Child is observed each April to honor military children for their service and sacrifices. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 09:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79844
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110223709.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SEMBACH KASERNE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Segment - Month of the Military Child, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT