    Radio Segment - Month of the Military Child

    SEMBACH KASERNE, RP, GERMANY

    04.02.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Military children from the School Age Center on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, talk about their experience as a military child, on April 2, 2024. The Month of the Military Child is observed each April to honor military children for their service and sacrifices. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79844
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110223709.mp3
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SEMBACH KASERNE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Segment - Month of the Military Child, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Sembach Kaserne
    MOMC
    Purple Up
    School Age Center

