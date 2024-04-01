Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - 5K Color Fun Run

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.01.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot for the 5K Color Fun Run at Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 8, 2024, to May 5, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 04:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79822
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110221905.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Fun Run
    5K
    Baumholder
    USAG-RP

