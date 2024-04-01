Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water shortage radio spot

    Water shortage radio spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Rolen 

    AFN Okinawa

    Radio spot created about the water shortage impacting the island of Okinawa at Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, March 11, 2024. Spot provided tips on conserving water. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tech. Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 03:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79802
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110221322.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water shortage radio spot, by TSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    water conservation
    AFN Okinawa
    water reservoir
    water shortage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT