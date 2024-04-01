PFC Shin Radio News Update for March 11, 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. Asgar Kamaludeen made announcements for USAG Daegu
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 22:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|79797
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110221134.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|PFC Shin
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News Update
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER , 27, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PFC Shin Radio News Update, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Daegu City
LEAVE A COMMENT