    AFN Iwakuni Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show February 22

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.22.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Kempton 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff D. Kempton, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Pacific, hosts a live radio show at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, February 22, 2024. The theme for the radio broadcast hour was "Tech News Thursday." AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff D. Kempton.)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 03:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79766
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110216983.mp3
    Length: 00:09:49
    Year 2024
    Genre Radio
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, AFN Iwakuni Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show February 22, by PO2 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Radio Broadcast
    AFN Iwakuni
    Scoped show
    Tech News Thursday

