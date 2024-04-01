U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff D. Kempton, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Pacific, hosts a live radio show at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, February 22, 2024. The theme for the radio broadcast hour was "Tech News Thursday." AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff D. Kempton.)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 03:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79766
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110216983.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:49
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show February 22, by PO2 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
