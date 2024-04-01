The spring public meeting, held in Fort Yates, North Dakota by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division presented current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The runoff forecast remains below average for 2024. Among the topics presented was the Fort Peck Test Flows scheduled for late April through July 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 17:47
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|79759
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110216442.mp3
|Length:
|01:34:07
|Artist
|Spoken
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT YATES, ND, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Spring Public Meeting - 3/26/2024, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT