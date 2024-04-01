Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Spring Public Meeting - 3/26/2024

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Spring Public Meeting - 3/26/2024

    FORT YATES, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The spring public meeting, held in Fort Yates, North Dakota by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division presented current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The runoff forecast remains below average for 2024. Among the topics presented was the Fort Peck Test Flows scheduled for late April through July 2024.

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    Missouri River
    public meeting
    Runoff Forecast
    Fort Peck Dam

