Missouri River Basin Water Management - Spring Public Meeting - 3/26/2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79759" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The spring public meeting, held in Fort Yates, North Dakota by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division presented current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The runoff forecast remains below average for 2024. Among the topics presented was the Fort Peck Test Flows scheduled for late April through July 2024.