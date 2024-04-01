Morning radio segment featuring U.S. 5th Fleet Central Command, Command Master Chief Chris King, and Fleet and Family Support Center special guests, Michael Kono and Misha Ross with the University of Maryland Global Campus. The show featured discussions about the educational services available to personnel online and on the installation including tuition assistance programs and timelines. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 05:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79750
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110214774.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - Morning Mix with U.S. 5th Fleet CMC Chris King || EP 5, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT