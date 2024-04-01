Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bahrain - Veterans Golf Association Interview

    BAHRAIN

    03.27.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Radio interview featuring Dan Avilla, President of the Veterans Golf Association in Bahrain. Discussions include history of the Association, camaraderie among military veterans and tournament information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

