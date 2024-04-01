Thirty-second spot highlighting the MWR Bowling Alley Specials in Manama, Bahrain to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Internal Communications Specialist Blake Kent)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 03:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79708
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110211069.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - MWR Bowling Alley Specials, by PO1 Blake Kent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT