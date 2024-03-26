Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - 2024 Child Abuse Prevention Month

    Radio Spot - 2024 Child Abuse Prevention Month

    ITALY

    03.29.2024

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Radio commercial advocating for the prevention of child abuse and neglect, and advising members of the Vicenza Military Community of their Family Advocacy Resource (radio spot by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 06:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    Radio
    Child abuse prevention month
    Family Advocacy Program
    FAP
    AFN Vicenza

