VICENZA, Italy - Radio commercial advocating for the prevention of child abuse and neglect, and advising members of the Vicenza Military Community of their Family Advocacy Resource (radio spot by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 06:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79667
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110206464.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - 2024 Child Abuse Prevention Month, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT