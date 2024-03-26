Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    News: Scuttered the Bruce Band

    News: Scuttered the Bruce Band

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    03.22.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240322-N-XB470-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay hosts Scuttered the Bruce Band for multiple concerts. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 15:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79659
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110204938.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News: Scuttered the Bruce Band, by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Performance
    GTMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT