VICENZA, Italy - Audio story detailing the actions of Pvt. Lloyd McCarter, a scout assigned to Company F, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, in Corregidor during WWII (audio story by Spc. Joseph Kendall).
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 03:37
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|79614
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110202191.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pvt. Lloyd McCarter, Medal of Honor Recipient, by SPC Joeseph Kendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT