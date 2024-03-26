Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pvt. Lloyd McCarter, Medal of Honor Recipient

    ITALY

    03.21.2024

    Audio by Spc. Joeseph Kendall 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Audio story detailing the actions of Pvt. Lloyd McCarter, a scout assigned to Company F, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, in Corregidor during WWII (audio story by Spc. Joseph Kendall).

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 03:37
    Location: IT
    Medal of Honor
    WWII
    MoH
    173rd
    Audio
    AFN Vicenza

