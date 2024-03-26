Scoped show of the power up with U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras, DJ HeiHei, on March 1, 2024 with special guest U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman, DJ Julz, from Sasebo, JA.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 23:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79611
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110201992.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:40
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Power Up AFN Misawa, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT