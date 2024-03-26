Representatives from the American Welfare Works Assocation (AWWA) speak about the organization at Okinawa, Japan, March 19, 2024. The organization benefits both the military and local community in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tech. Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 00:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79609
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110201910.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AWWA radio newscast, by TSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT