    AWWA radio newscast

    JAPAN

    03.21.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Rolen 

    AFN Okinawa

    Representatives from the American Welfare Works Assocation (AWWA) speak about the organization at Okinawa, Japan, March 19, 2024. The organization benefits both the military and local community in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tech. Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 00:11
