On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Forces Cyber Command deploy for cyber rotational force concept to Okinawa, Japan; U.S. Marines and Sailors arrive in India to patriciate in exercise Tiger TRIUMPH; and U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marine Corps conduct exercise Warrior Shield 24 in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 20:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79608
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110201887.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 26, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT