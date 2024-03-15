Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: March 15, 2024

    JAPAN

    03.14.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) arrives in Australia for a port visit; the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 evacuate a servicemember from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) in the Pacific Ocean; and U.S. Soldiers conduct deck landings with Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters on USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312) in the Republic of Korea.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 20:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    news
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

