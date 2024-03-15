Pacific Pulse: March 15, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: The fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) arrives in Australia for a port visit; the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 evacuate a servicemember from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) in the Pacific Ocean; and U.S. Soldiers conduct deck landings with Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters on USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312) in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 20:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79606
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110201857.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
