U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brooke Wise hosts a live radio show at Kunsan Air Base March 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 19:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79605
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110201787.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:08
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Scoped Show March 26, 2024, by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT