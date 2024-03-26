Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Raleigh, NC
Air Force One
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 14:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79603
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110201219.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:38
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route to Raleigh, NC, by Stephanie Beverly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT