Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland - Season 2, Episode 4

The Missouri River is the longest river in the United States, flowing over 2,300 miles from its headwaters in the Rocky Mountains at Three Forks, Montana, to its confluence with the Mississippi River at St. Louis, Missouri. Flowing right through the heartland, the Missouri River is a vital resource to the region and the nation. This season, we will hear stories of how the Missouri River was tamed into the river it is today, and the future that lies within its muddy waters.



Welcome to Corps Chronicles, where we bring you the stories of the heartland.



In this episode, we will discuss current operations on the Missouri River and the future that lies beneath its muddy waters.