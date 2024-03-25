The Defender Cafe on Rhine Ordinance Barracks is hosting a special Military Child Appreciation Breakfast on April 4th in honor of the Month of the Military Child. All ages are welcome! (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
This work, Radio Spot - Month of the Military Child Appreciation Meal, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
