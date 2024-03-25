Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Month of the Military Child Appreciation Meal

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.26.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Defender Cafe on Rhine Ordinance Barracks is hosting a special Military Child Appreciation Breakfast on April 4th in honor of the Month of the Military Child. All ages are welcome! (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 06:39
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    AFN
    ROB
    MOMC
    AFN Kaiserslautern

