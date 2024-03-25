Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 AfternoonTram Ride

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Afternoon radio spot for the tram ride at Tampa Bay AirFest, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29 and 30.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79581
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110198863.mp3
    Length: 00:01:54
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 AfternoonTram Ride, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

