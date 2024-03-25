AFN Naples Radio News - Russian Election & Chief of Naval Operations Visits Arctic Ocean

Radio news highlighting Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Vendant Patel's address on Russian election and Chief of Naval Operations' visit to the Arctic Ocean for Operation Ice Camp 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|03.19.2024
|03.25.2024 06:25
|Newscasts
|00:02:33
|2024
|Blues
|NAPLES, IT
