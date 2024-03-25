a U.S. delegation met with Nigerien officials, expressing concerns over Niger's potential relationships with Russia and Iran, as well as the status of U.S. forces in the country.
&
U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa concluded participation in exercise Austere Challenge 2024. The two-week, virtual exercise practiced the command's response to a fictional major crisis.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 05:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79574
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110198268.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples News: U.S. working diplomatically with Niger & NAVEUR Concludes Austere Challenge 2024, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT