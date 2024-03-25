Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News: U.S. working diplomatically with Niger & NAVEUR Concludes Austere Challenge 2024

    ITALY

    03.21.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    a U.S. delegation met with Nigerien officials, expressing concerns over Niger's potential relationships with Russia and Iran, as well as the status of U.S. forces in the country.
    &
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa concluded participation in exercise Austere Challenge 2024. The two-week, virtual exercise practiced the command's response to a fictional major crisis.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 05:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: IT
    This work, AFN Naples News: U.S. working diplomatically with Niger & NAVEUR Concludes Austere Challenge 2024, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAPLES
    NIGER
    AC24

