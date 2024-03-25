AFN Naples News: U.S. working diplomatically with Niger & NAVEUR Concludes Austere Challenge 2024

a U.S. delegation met with Nigerien officials, expressing concerns over Niger's potential relationships with Russia and Iran, as well as the status of U.S. forces in the country.

U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa concluded participation in exercise Austere Challenge 2024. The two-week, virtual exercise practiced the command's response to a fictional major crisis.