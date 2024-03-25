TFNEWSCAST1 (20MAR24)

240320-N-GG032-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 20, 2024)

A TFN newscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about members of the Republic of Korea Naval Special Warfare Flotilla who conducted a joint combined exchange training with a U.S. Naval Special Warfare Unit from Feb. 1 to Feb. 27, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Orion Shotton.)