240320-N-GG032-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 20, 2024)
A TFN newscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about members of the Republic of Korea Naval Special Warfare Flotilla who conducted a joint combined exchange training with a U.S. Naval Special Warfare Unit from Feb. 1 to Feb. 27, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Orion Shotton.)
This work, TFNEWSCAST1 (20MAR24), by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
