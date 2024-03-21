Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 195 Vietnam Era Veterans from the 1st ID

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 195 Vietnam Era Veterans from the 1st ID

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Two veterans from the 1st Infantry Division tell a little of their experience serving in Vietnam.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 13:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79566
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110196054.mp3
    Length: 00:15:40
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 195 Vietnam Era Veterans from the 1st ID, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FortRileyPodcast #1stID

