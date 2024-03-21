Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota Radio Show, Morning Joe March 21

    AFN Rota Radio Show, Morning Joe March 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    03.21.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    Captain Teague Suarez came into AFN for Morning Joe with the C.O. to talk about Women's History Month as well as Inter-Cultural Relations, March 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 08:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79536
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110192927.mp3
    Length: 00:44:41
    Year 2024
    Genre Interview
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Radio Show, Morning Joe March 21, by PO2 Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spain
    Rota
    ICR
    Semana Santa
    Ferria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT