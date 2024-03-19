Two-minute newscast covering USS Laboon Sailors providing assistance to a distressed Mariner and NSA Bahrain's Blue Jacket Bistro recognized as the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award winner for outstanding food service in the OCONUS category. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 03:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79513
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110190576.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 202400318 AFN Bahrain Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
