Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland - Season 2, Episode 3

    Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland - Season 2, Episode 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Audio by Christine Paul and Abigail Voegeli

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The Missouri River is the longest river in the United States, flowing over 2,300 miles from its headwaters in the Rocky Mountains at Three Forks, Montana, to its confluence with the Mississippi River at St. Louis, Missouri. Flowing right through the heartland, the Missouri River is a vital resource to the region and the nation. This season, we will hear stories of how the Missouri River was tamed into the river it is today, and the future that lies within its muddy waters.

    Welcome to Corps Chronicles, where we bring you the stories of the heartland.

    In this episode, we will introduce the life and legacy of the Sgt. Floyd, the Kansas City District’s infamous towboat.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 15:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79508
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110189452.mp3
    Length: 00:05:11
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland - Season 2, Episode 3, by Christine Paul and Abigail Voegeli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT