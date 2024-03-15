Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Tips for Parents to Talk About Mental Health

    06.29.2023

    Military OneSource

    Learn how parents can help their children navigate challenges with mental health, what it was like for one military youth who grew up in the community and about her mental health diagnosis. You’ll also learn how she dealt with her insecurities and started therapy to forge a path ahead.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Cady, a military youth who speaks frequently to military groups about her experiences.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/family-life/military-parent-resource-center/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil, or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 09:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:13:12
    Location: DC, US
