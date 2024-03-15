TFNEWSCAST1 (11MAR24)

240311-N-OH637-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 11, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about Sasebo Elementary School's family literacy night event which was organized in order to promote the read across America program March 8, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Riley McDowell.)
