    TFNEWSCAST1 (11MAR24)

    TFNEWSCAST1 (11MAR24)

    JAPAN

    03.11.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    240311-N-OH637-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 11, 2024)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about Sasebo Elementary School's family literacy night event which was organized in order to promote the read across America program March 8, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Riley McDowell.)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 20:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79465
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110185064.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNEWSCAST1 (11MAR24), by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    School
    Sasebo
    Elementary
    family

