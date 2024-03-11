Inside the Castle - Construction Mangaement Innovation Part 4 - Construction Management Administration Application

Listen in as Inside the Castle continues their 5-part series on Construction Management Innovation.



In this episode, Inside the Castle hosts are joined by USACE Construction Managers Jacky Henderson, John Travis and Alexandra Henderson Connors to talk about the Construction Management Administration Application and how this new tool will help USACE construction personnel more efficiently manage policy, documentation, training, and share lessons learned across the enterprise.