The Aether Podcast Season 2 Ep. 3 - Wendy Whitman Cobb

In our third episode of Season 2, we visit with Dr. Wendy Whitman Cobb about her article in our Winter 2023 issue focused on the question of a commercial space security dilemma due to global reliance on commercial space companies. This dilemma focuses on the corporations themselves, with implications for the international commercial space market and for space-faring and aspiring space-faring nations alike.