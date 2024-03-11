Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Aether Podcast Season 2 Ep. 3 - Wendy Whitman Cobb

    UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In our third episode of Season 2, we visit with Dr. Wendy Whitman Cobb about her article in our Winter 2023 issue focused on the question of a commercial space security dilemma due to global reliance on commercial space companies. This dilemma focuses on the corporations themselves, with implications for the international commercial space market and for space-faring and aspiring space-faring nations alike.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 12:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:24:07
    Space Operations

    #spacepower #spacecommerce

