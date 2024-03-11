Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th MI Best Squad Competition

    207th MI Best Squad Competition

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.15.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Radio commercial promoting 207th MI Best Squad Competition. Recorded on March 15, 2024 (radio spot by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez).

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 10:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79457
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110181658.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    AFN
    Military Intelligence
    Best Squad Competition
    Vicenza
    207th MI

