240315-N-DO281-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Residents of the Navy’s sexual assault prevention and response program's annual “shine-the-light on sexual assault” walk and/or run. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 10:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79455
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110181547.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAPR walk, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT