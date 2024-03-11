Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven Conversations: Episode 102 Women's History Month with SFC JoAnn Mebane

    Raven Conversations: Episode 102 Women's History Month with SFC JoAnn Mebane

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by SFC JoAnn Mebane, a member of the 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element who talks about her journey in the military.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 15:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79431
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110179993.mp3
    Length: 00:17:10
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 102 Women's History Month with SFC JoAnn Mebane, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Public Affairs
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT