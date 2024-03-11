Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Talk Ep. 11 -- Officer Promotions

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    From boards to promotions, Officer Promotions are an integral part of a Soldier’s Career. Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) sat down with Officer Promotions Chief, Major Brian Johnston and Colonel Mike Miller, the DA Secretariat Chief, to discuss all things Officer Promotions. This episode discusses the importance of keeping your IPPS-A data current, demystifying common misconceptions about boards, and how the Officer Promotions team is working to streamline the promotion process.

    This work, TAG Talk Ep. 11 -- Officer Promotions, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

