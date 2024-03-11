TAG Talk Ep. 11 -- Officer Promotions

From boards to promotions, Officer Promotions are an integral part of a Soldier’s Career. Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) sat down with Officer Promotions Chief, Major Brian Johnston and Colonel Mike Miller, the DA Secretariat Chief, to discuss all things Officer Promotions. This episode discusses the importance of keeping your IPPS-A data current, demystifying common misconceptions about boards, and how the Officer Promotions team is working to streamline the promotion process.