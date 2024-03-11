TAG Talk Ep. 10 -- Military Pay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79397" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this edition of The Adjutant General (TAG) Talks Podcast, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson (“TAG 63”) discusses the Military Pay transition from the legacy system to IPPS-A with COL Keith Toler and SGM Dimas Fonseca.



Putting Soldiers First, especially when it comes to their livelihood, is of utmost importance. Military Pay is currently a hybrid environment; transitioning to IPPS-A is the modern pay solution. COL Toler and SGM Fonseca detail improving this environment and the operationalization of IPPS-A training. Listen to them discuss overcoming challenging elements of this transition and the “Back to Basics” approach.